Several lanes on westbound I-580 are closed this morning due to potholes. CHP closed the lanes at Greenville road in Livermore Wednesday around 5 a.m.

The potholes are believed to have contributed to more than a dozen flat tires and many drivers have been waiting for several hours for tow trucks.

The potholes are slowing down the morning commute and drivers are being asked to consider alternative routes. Stay with KTVU for the latest developments on the closures.