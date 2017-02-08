Storm creates traffic delays across Bay Area

Potholes shutdown several lanes Wednesday morning on westbound I-580 at Greenville Road in Livermore.

A downed tree and power lines closed a portion of Diablo Road in Danville Wednesday morning. PG&E crews are working to clear the area and the road should reopen by 6 a.m.

Crow Canyon Road at Norris Canyon is only open to residents due to flooding and mudslides. Crews are using front loaders and other heavy equipment to clear the debris along part of the road. This section of Crow Canyon Road is a popular shortcut for drivers traveling between I-680 and I-580.

A road in Greenbrae will be closed for several days due to a mudslide. Both directions of Via La Cumbre are closed in both directions, and only residents or emergency vehicles will have access to the road. The Central Marin Police say the road is expected to be closed for three to seven days.

Mudslide shuts down lanes on Highway 17 in Santa Cruz.

Flooding has shut down the road at West Sierra Ave and Stony Point Road in Santa Rosa.

We will be updating this list as new traffic problems develop.