Caltrans working to reopen Highway 17 in Santa Cruz following mudslide

Crews are trying to reopen all lanes of Highway 17 in Santa Cruz after a mudslide closed both directions of the road Tuesday.

The problem started Tuesday morning when the recent storm sent mud and rocks down a hillside near Vine Hill Road. Caltrans crews worked until 1 a.m. Wednesday to clear both lanes and will spend most of the day making sure the hillside is stable and safe for drivers.

The mudslide was so powerful, it flipped a pickup truck over the center divide. The driver was able to escape without injuries.

Caltrans workers say they will be using special equipment to safely assess the slide and remove debris from the top of the hill down.

Right now one lane is open in both directions, however it could be a few days before Highway 17 is fully open.