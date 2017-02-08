City of Oakland releases 600 pages of public records on deadly warehouse fire

- The City of Oakland released more than 600 pages of public records regarding the deadly Oakland warehouse fire.

Thirty-six people were killed in the Ghost Ship warehouse fire which occurred Dec. 2, 2016.

“I strongly believe that sunshine helps to light the path forward,” said Mayor Libby Schaaf. “I recognize the media and others have been frustrated by the time it has taken to assemble these documents from many different departments because we were determined to cast a wide net to provide all relevant information and take an exhaustive look at not just the warehouse, but also the immediately adjacent properties. Transparency is critical. Our impacted community deserves to know all the facts about this tragedy.”

According to the city, there are records that can't yet be released without compromising ongoing investigations.

The records include the Ghost Ship warehouse, adjacent lot to the south of the Ghost Ship warehouse which is owned by the same person, 1309 31st Avenue, 1212 31st Avenue which is a former car repair shop, 3071 International Boulevard and 3073 International Boulevard (nearby properties recorded as being owned by the same owners of the Ghost Ship warehouse and the adjacent lot).

The 600 pages of public records include records from 2007 through Dec. 1, 2016.

