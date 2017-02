After CEO Howard Schultz announced plans to hire 10,000 refugees over the next five years, Starbucks continues to brew up controversy.

The coffee giant is offering free legal advice to employees and their families who are undocumented immigrants, according to CNNMoney.

In a letter to workers Monday, Starbucks executives said the company is partnering with Ernst & Young, which provides an immigration advisory program to companies.

Read the full story on FoxNews.com here.