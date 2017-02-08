Good Samaritan rescues man who crashed car into creek

- A Good Samaritan is being called a hero for saving the life of a man who crashed his car into a Livermore creek.

The 20-year-old driver was traveling eastbound on Highland Road near Collier Canyon Road when he lost control of his car and drove into a rain swollen creek.

A local resident, Dan Rich, heard the sound of the crash and drove to the scene where he found the car upside down in the rushing waters.

The driver was still inside the car, so Rich grabbed a pick ax from his truck, jumped into the creek, shattered the rear window of the submerged vehicle and pulled the driver to safety.

“I am very proud of this citizen for courageously responding to and assisting at this collision scene. This incident could’ve ended horribly and tragically. He is a true hero," said CHP captain Christopher Sherry.

Thanks to Rich's quick thinking, the driver received only minor injuries.