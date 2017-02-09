Steph Curry speaks out against President Trump and Under Armour CEO

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry made a rare political statement this week, and took a shot at a company that is paying him millions of dollars.

Under Armour CEO, Kevin Plank, recently said he’s a big fan of President Trump and his business policies. Plank said President Trump is deeply passionate about business and the commander in chief is a “real asset” for the nation’s economy.

In an interview with the San Jose Mercury News, Curry said “I agree with that description, if you remove the ‘ET' “

Curry went on to talk about his endorsement deal and President Trump and said;

“It’s a fine line, but it’s about how we’re operating, how inclusive we are, what we stand for. He’s the President. There are going to be people that are tied to them. But are we promoting change? Are we doing things that are going to look out for everybody? And not being so self-serving that it’s only about making money, selling shoes, doing this and that. That’s not the priority. It’s about changing lives. I think we can continue to do that.

“If there is a situation where I can look at myself in the mirror and say they don’t have my best intentions, they don’t have the right attitude about taking care of people... if I can say the leadership is not in line with my core values, then there is no amount of money, there is no platform I wouldn’t jump off if it wasn’t in line with who I am. So that’s a decision I will make every single day when I wake up. If something is not in line with what I’m about, then, yeah, I definitely need to take a stance in that respect.”

Under Armour moved quickly to contain social media backlash to comments from its CEO and Curry. In part it said, “We engage in policy, not politics. We believe in advocating for fair trade, an inclusive immigration policy that welcomes the best and the brightest and those seeking opportunity in the great tradition of our country, and tax reform that drives hiring to help create new jobs globally, across America and in Baltimore.”

Curry has a contract with Under Armour that runs through 2024. The terms of his latest deal were not disclosed but insiders believe Curry has an equity stake in the company.