Two injured after shooting on Muni bus

- San Francisco police are investigating a shooting on a Municipal Railway line in the Dogpatch neighborhood this afternoon.

The shooting occurred at 1:56 p.m. in the 2400 block of Third Street near 20th Street, according to police.

Two patients have been taken to a hospital, but only one of them with a gunshot wound, police said. More details about the case weren't immediately available.

Third Street between 20th and 22th streets is closed this afternoon while officers investigate the shooting.