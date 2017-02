Travel into and out of SFO is much better Friday than Thursday.

There were close to 200 flights canceled Thursday at SFO because of weather problems across the nation.

We just talked to the duty manager, who says there are two cancellations so far.

One departing to and one arriving from JFK in New York.

The airport says low clouds and fog will force a program for delayed departures, starting at 6 a.m., but it should clear by noon.