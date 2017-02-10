Tree down, power outages in Berkeley News Tree down, power outages in Berkeley The long day of rain brought down a large tree in Berkeley. It fell Thursday night on Parkside Drive on top of cars and power lines.

The tree nearly hit homes along the street.

Crews are sawing the tree down Friday morning. They are tackling the branches from above.

It wasn't the only problem tree in the area. Throughout the region, emergency workers responded to calls of downed trees.

KTVU found crews restoring power in Berkeley Thursday night after a tree fell on Tunnel Road and took down some power lines.

Several dozen PG&E customers were without power there. In other areas PG&E reported scattered outages, mainly in the North Bay and Santa Cruz Mountains.

