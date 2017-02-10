Restoration Hardware recalls tables due to risk of lead exposure

Restoration Hardware is recalling about 2,700 metal top tables because consumers could be exposed to lead.

The recall involves Restoration Hardware’s Railroad Tie & Parsons Railroad Tie dining tables. The recalled tables are round or rectangular with thin sheets of zinc/dark gray color metal on the table tops.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Marin County based company has received reports of elevated blood lead levels in four children in two homes where a recalled table was present. One incident involved a family in Beverly hills and the other family lives in Rhode Island.

The tables were sold from March 2012 through December 2016 for between $750 and $2,600.

Consumers should stop using the recalled tables immediately and contact Restoration Hardware to receive a replacement or refund.

The model number can be found on a white sticker underneath the tabletop. The following tables are included in the recall, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission: