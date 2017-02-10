Restoration Hardware recalls tables due to risk of lead exposure

CORTE MADERA, Calif. (KTVU) -

Restoration Hardware is recalling about 2,700 metal top tables because consumers could be exposed to lead.

The recall involves Restoration Hardware’s Railroad Tie & Parsons Railroad Tie dining tables. The recalled tables are round or rectangular with thin sheets of zinc/dark gray color metal on the table tops.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Marin County based company has received reports of elevated blood lead levels in four children in two homes where a recalled table was present. One incident involved a family in Beverly hills and the other family lives in Rhode Island.

The tables were sold from March 2012 through December 2016 for between $750 and $2,600.

Consumers should stop using the recalled tables immediately and contact Restoration Hardware to receive a replacement or refund.

The model number can be found on a white sticker underneath the tabletop. The following tables are included in the recall, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission:

Description

Item Number

Railroad 72 Inch Rectangle Table in Zinc

62430028ZINC

Railroad 84 Inch Rectangle Table in Zinc

62430018ZINC

Railroad 96 Inch Rectangle Table in Zinc

62430027ZINC

Railroad 108 Inch Rectangle Table in Zinc

62430016ZINC

Railroad 120 Inch Rectangle Table in Zinc

62430026ZINC

Railroad 48 Inch Round Table in Zinc

62430029ZINC

Railroad 60 Inch Round Table in Zinc

62430017ZINC

Railroad 72 Inch Round Table in Zinc

62430030ZINC

Parsons Railroad Tie 60 Inch Rectangle Table Zinc

62430025ZINC

Parsons Railroad Tie 72 Inch Rectangle Table Zinc

62430024ZINC

Parsons Railroad Tie 84 Inch Rectangle Table Zinc

62430022ZINC

Parsons Railroad Tie 96 Inch Rectangle Table Zinc

62430032ZINC

Parsons Railroad Tie 108 Inch Rectangle Table Zinc

62430023ZINC

Parsons Railroad Tie 120 Inch Rectangle Table Zinc

62430031ZINC

 

 

 


