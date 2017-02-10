Final preps underway on Chinese New Year Parade floats News Final preps underway on Chinese New Year Parade floats We're gearing up for the Chinese New Year Parade which takes place Saturday night in San Francisco. It's one of the largest Lunar New Year Celebrations in the world...

The floats were all built inside a warehouse near AT&T Park.

Later on Friday workers will put the finishing touches on the masterpieces in preparation for Saturday’s Chinese New Year Parade.

This year is the Year of the Rooster.

There are 19 elaborate floats that will roll along Market Street through Union Square and into Chinatown.

It was last November when a team began designing and building the floats.

Along with all the floats, this year's parade will also feature lion dancers, marching bands, and Chinese acrobats.