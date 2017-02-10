State Highway 35 completely washed away in part of Santa Cruz Co.

Posted:Feb 10 2017 06:28PM PST

Updated:Feb 10 2017 06:28PM PST

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) - State Highway 35 has been completely washed away near mile marker 10.47 in Santa Cruz County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP announced the washout and closure at about 5:50 p.m. via its Twitter account. Authorities said the roadway would be "closed indefinitely".

No information was immediately available about when the washout occurred. 


