Kevin Durant reportedly hires extra security for Oklahoma City Thunder game

Warriors' star, Kevin Durant, has reportedly hired extra security for Saturday night's highly-anticipated game against his former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

This will be Durant's first game back in Oklahoma City, since leaving for the Warriors.

Since joining the Warriors, he has faced the Thunder twice. Both games were played at Oracle Arena, with the Warriors winning both games: 122-96 in November 3, and 121-100 in January 18.

ESPN reports the Warriors will have triple the normal amount of security personnel in what will likely be an emotionally-charged game.

Guards are being assigned to Durant's mother and agent who are attending the game.

One time friend and now rival, Russell Westbrook, was asked if he cared about how fans of the Thunder treat Durant; whether they would cheer or boo.

"Up to them on what they want to do," said Westbrook. "Obviously, Kevin has done a lot for Oklahoma City, for our team, when he was here. So it's up to them, doesn't matter to me one way or another."

Durant reportedly talked to the agent of LeBron James, about how James dealt with jilted fans, when he first left the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat in 2010.

James' agent told Durant to hire extra security, keep his emotions in check, and make sure he is aware of his family's whereabouts.