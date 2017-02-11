1 dead, another wounded in separate Oakland shootings

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) - One person died and another person was wounded after two separate early morning shootings that happened just minutes apart in Oakland, police said.
Officers responded to the first shooting at 2:03 a.m. in the 6500 block of Avenal Avenue, according to police.
There, officers found one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Officers did not make an arrest in connection with the shooting and a suspect description was not immediately available.
About a half hour later, officers responded to a report of another shooting at 2:37 a.m. in the 1600 block of 94th Avenue, according to police.
At the scene officers found a male victim who had been shot.
He was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound and is in stable condition, police said.
An arrest was not made in the shooting and a suspect description was not immediately available.