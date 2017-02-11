Kaiser Permanente employee arrested in connection with sexual assualt

UNION CITY, Calif. (BCN) - Police in Union City have arrested a Kaiser Permanente medical assistant in connection with a sexual assault incident that was reported last month, police said Friday.
The suspect was arrested Friday morning. The suspect's name was not immediately available.
On Jan. 25, a woman reported a medical assistant sexually assaulted her when the victim went to a Kaiser Permanente medical office in Union City, police said.
The ensuing investigation lead to the positive identification and arrest of the suspect, police said.