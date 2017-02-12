- Crews will be performing roadwork in several areas around Danville over the next few days, according to city officials.

Work will begin on Monday and continue through Wednesday.

Projects will include fixing potholes, re-paving streets and slide repair.

On Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., crews will be repairing potholes on Sycamore Valley Road in both the eastbound and westbound directions, as well as various surrounding neighborhoods.

During the same time, crews will re-pave the road in the entry to the Park and Ride facility off of Sycamore Valley Road.

Only one entry lane and one exit lane will be open to commuters during this time.

On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., crews will conduct excavation and slide repair on eastbound Diablo Road between Fairway Drive and Avenida Nueva.

Eastbound lanes will be closed and signal crews will be on hand to control traffic, city officials said.

Motorists can expect delays and are asked to be cautious and slow down in work areas.