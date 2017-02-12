Protesters spell "resist" on San Francisco, Pacifica beaches [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Approximately 600 people spell "Resist!" in Pacifica. Photo courtest of: Kathy Engelhard and Fran Hardcastle. News Protesters spell "resist" on San Francisco, Pacifica beaches Thousands of people protested President Trump at San Francisco's Ocean Beach this weekend.

- Thousands of people protested President Trump at San Francisco's Ocean Beach this weekend.

The demonstrators took to social media to send their message against the current administration.

The event was organized on Facebook where people used their bodies to shape the word "resist".

Organizers say it was a peaceful and family friendly rally for those "who would like to see the current president ushered out of the White House immediately".

Around 600 people also gathered at Linda Mar State Beach in Pacifica, spelling the same message.