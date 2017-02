Disneyland ticket prices increase News Disneyland ticket prices increase Starting today, it's more expensive to go to the Happiest Place on Earth.

Ticket prices go up at both Disneyland and Disney's California Adventure in Anaheim.

Single park tickets for one day are now at least $97.

Tickets will cost $124 on peak demand days.

The prices are going up despite several attraction being closed in "Fronteirland".

That part of the amusement park is being converted into the new Star Wars attractions, but won't open until 2019.