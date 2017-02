New immigration order could come as soon as Monday [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption President Donald Trump shows off his signature on an executive order about the Dakota Access pipeline, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) News New immigration order could come as soon as Monday President Trump may sign executive order Monday or Tuesday.

- A new executive order could happen as soon as Monday.

President Trump told reporters on Air Force One that he may sign a new order on immigration instea of waiting for what could be a long legal battle over his previous order.

The new order would accomplish something similar to the previous order, but could be more specific.

The President said we can expect his new order to come Monday or Tuesday.