Police arrest man for allegedly sexually assaulting victim at BART station

- A man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault at the Rockridge BART station in Oakland early this morning, according to BART police officials.

The incident occurred just after midnight, after a person called saying there was a dispute in the station's parking lot, involving a man and a woman, Lt. Aaron Ledford said.

The caller said the woman appeared to be in danger.

Upon arrival, officers saw the pair involved in sexual activity.

The officers determined the woman had not consented and detained the man, according to Ledford.

After investigating further, the man was arrested. His identity was not released.

The victim was not injured during the incident.