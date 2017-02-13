Delays along 580 for Monday morning commute

- There were several days for the Monday morning commute.

According to authorities a big rig caught fire just before 4:15 a.m. on WB 580 near the Dougherty Road on ramp in the Dublin area. The two right lanes were blocked while crews worked to clear the scene. Lanes reopened around 6 a.m.

Meanwhile there was a jackknifed big rig blocking Auto Mall Parkway near I-680. Both directions were blocked. The roadway has since reopened.

There is no Ace Train service Monday or Tuesday from Silicon Valley to Stockton which means there will be more people on I-580.

