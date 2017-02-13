Multiple arrests made in Santa Cruz street gang investigation

- More than a dozen arrests were made Monday morning in Santa Cruz in connection with a five-year criminal street gang investigation.

The Department of Homeland Security along with local law enforcement made the arrests. The operation began at 4 a.m. in various parts of the city.

Several of the people arrested have a history of crimes including murder, extortion, and narcotics trafficking. Guns were seized Monday morning during the investigation.

Anyone who wants to leave anonymous information regarding this incident can call a tip line at 831-420-5995.

