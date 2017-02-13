Apple's iPhone 'X' might cost as much as a MacBook

- Apple’s radical new iPhone may come with a $1,000 price tag.

Or an even bigger price tag. Apple’s 2017 premium iPhone – which some Wall Street analysts are calling the “iPhone X” with “X” designating the 10th anniversary of the iPhone – could be priced at over $1,000.

That argument was made this week by Fast Company. In fact, that case – as Fast Company points out – isn’t very hard to make, considering the top-of-the-line iPhone 7 Plus today, with 256GB of storage, has a retail price of $969.

But the $1,000-plus price would cement, if accurate, an upward trend in Apple iPhone pricing. If, for example, the priciest 2017 iPhone falls somewhere in the $1,000 to $1,200 range, that would put it squarely in MacBook Air territory. Apple’s popular MacBook line starts at $999.

“The OLED display will definitely be very expensive,” Daniel Matte, an analyst with market researcher Canalys, told Fox News in an email. Matte is referring to the centerpiece of the rumored premium iPhone, an organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display. That display technology would allow Apple to offer a curved display, analogous to Samsung’s Galaxy S7 Edge.

