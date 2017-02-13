Man struck by Caltrain killed in Redwood City, trains moving again

- REDWOOD CITY (BCN) A man was fatally struck by a commuter train in Redwood City this

evening, according to Caltrain officials.

Southbound train No. 366 struck the victim at 5:11 p.m. where the Caltrain tracks cross Brewster Avenue north of the Redwood City Caltrain Station.

There were 850 passengers onboard at the time, but no injuries were reported on the train. Those passengers were allowed to get off at the Redwood City station at 6:11 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and coroner's personnel arrived at 6:21 p.m.

The incident led to system-wide delays of up to 60 minutes, but both tracks had reopened by 6:52 p.m. and trains were authorized to move at full speed by 7:06 p.m.

This was Caltrain's first fatality of the year.