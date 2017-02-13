Sources: Justice Department alerted Trump administration about Michael Flynn's contacts with Russia

- Two people familiar with the situation say the Justice Department warned the Trump administration about Michael Flynn's contacts with Russia.



One of the people says the Justice Department told the administration there was a discrepancy between what the White House was saying publicly about Flynn's contacts and the facts of what occurred.



The person says the Justice Department was concerned that Flynn could be in a compromised position.



A Trump administration official says the White House has been aware of the Justice Department warning for "weeks." That official would not say if the president had been briefed on the matter.



The two people were not authorized to discuss the matter by name and spoke on condition of anonymity.



The Washington Post first reported the communications with the Justice Department.



-- By Eric Tucker and Julie Pace