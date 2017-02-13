White House: No classified material discussed at Mar-a-Lago resort

President Donald Trump, third from right, and first lady Melania Trump, hidden at left, sit down to dinner with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, third from left, and his wife Akie Abe, right, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, FL.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Posted:Feb 13 2017 06:51PM PST

Updated:Feb 13 2017 06:51PM PST

A White House spokesman says no classified material was discussed publicly at the Mar-a-Lago resort over the weekend.

Sean Spicer says President Donald Trump was briefed in a classified room after North Korea's latest missile test Saturday. Trump drew scrutiny after social media posts appeared to show Trump conducting national security business in an area accessible to the public.

Spicer says Trump was briefed before and after dinner Saturday. But he says that during dinner Trump and U.S. and Japanese officials were discussing plans for a press conference later that night.

Spicer says the activity at dinner was "literally a discussion of logistics."


