White House: No classified material discussed at Mar-a-Lago resort

A White House spokesman says no classified material was discussed publicly at the Mar-a-Lago resort over the weekend.



Sean Spicer says President Donald Trump was briefed in a classified room after North Korea's latest missile test Saturday. Trump drew scrutiny after social media posts appeared to show Trump conducting national security business in an area accessible to the public.



Spicer says Trump was briefed before and after dinner Saturday. But he says that during dinner Trump and U.S. and Japanese officials were discussing plans for a press conference later that night.



Spicer says the activity at dinner was "literally a discussion of logistics."