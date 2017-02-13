Man arrested for allegedly stealing $1,500 of DVD, Blu-Ray movies from Suisun City Wal-Mart

- Suisun City police arrested a Fairfield man on suspicion of stealing $1,500 of DVDs and Blu-Ray movies from a Wal-Mart Sunday.

Police responded at 7:50 a.m. to the store at 350 Walters Road when loss prevention employees said two people left the store without paying for a shopping cart of electronics, police said.

A responding officer found two people hiding in bushes in the parking lot. One escaped and the other, Jeremiah Fisher, 22, of Fairfield, was taken into custody, police said.

The loss prevention employees recovered the shopping cart and identified Fisher as one of the two suspects, police said.

Fisher was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy and grand theft.

