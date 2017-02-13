Milpitas grandmother dies, CHP Hayward investigating hit & run News Milpitas grandmother dies, CHP Hayward investigating hit & run A South Bay family is pleading for answers in a hit and run crash that killed a 72 year old grandmother from Milpitas. The crash happened on Interstate 880 south of Tennyson Road in Hayward Friday afternoon.

- A South Bay family is pleading for answers in a hit and run crash that killed a 72 year old grandmother from Milpitas. The crash happened on Interstate 880 south of Tennyson Road in Hayward Friday afternoon.

The victim Amy Yuen was a passenger in car driven by her 75-year-old husband Lun. The two were heading home to Milpitas when CHP said another driver hit their car and sped off.

Lun Yuen suffered a bruised hand, fractured sternum and bleeding in the brain after a car crash Friday, but these physical injuries are nothing compared to the emotional pain of losing his wife of 50 years.

“To lose your soulmate just like that in an accident and in a moment's notice,” said Victim’s Daughter Peggy Yuen.

“My kids saw them that afternoon and now they are trying to wonder why grandma’s not here,” said Victim’s Son Wilson Yuen.

The two were heading home, after visiting their grandchildren in Hayward. After 2 p.m. Friday afternoon on southbound 880 after the Tennyson exit overpass, a car hit the rear of their 1999 Acura TL similar causing it to crash into a concrete sound wall. Peggy and Wilson Yuen’s dad was behind the wheel.

“The way he described it,” said Peggy Yuen. “He was just driving and all of a sudden he lost control of his vehicle and the damage to the back of his vehicle tells us someone hit him.”

His wife Amy, a passenger, was rushed to Eden Hospital where she died 12 hours later from her injuries. CHP is now investigating it as a hit and run..

“What kind of person would hit somebody, see the car careen across,” said Peggy Yuen. “There's no way that this person would not know that they hit somebody.”

Amy Yuen leaves behind four children and eight grandchildren with another one on the way. She’s considered the “glue” to the family. They are heartbroken and are seeking closure.

“I have hate that I’ve never felt before,” said Wilson Yuen. “The way I can forgive and move on is to know who did this and that person brought to justice as well.”

The family is considering offering a reward for information. Hayward CHP said witnesses reported seeing a black and white Ford Mustang and drove off. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Hayward CHP at (510) 489-1500.

