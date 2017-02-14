Fill-in school bus driver builds ramp for disabled girl

- A mechanic in northern Tennessee built a wheelchair ramp for a disabled girl he hardly knew.

Tom Mitchell, of Clarksville, works on school buses and occasionally fills in to drive one.

His route includes bringing a group of special needs children to their school. Recently, he was filling in and noticed a wheelchair-bound little girl having trouble getting out of her house and onto the bus.

Lydia’s mom, Verna Despain, said her daughter has a seizure disorder, which stunted her development.

The stone steps at Lydia’s house are a problem, so Mitchell decided to build her a brand new ramp.

"Everyday she would come out and struggle with this small little area and this aluminum ramp that didn't go to the top step."

He rounded up a few friends and together they’ve made Lydia’s life much easier.

Mitchell said Despain was overjoyed.

"It's those little things that people take for granted," she said. "And maybe I didn't even realize my predicament, because I'm so used to doing it solo."

The local hardware store also donated the wood to help build the ramp.

