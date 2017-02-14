NAVY: Strange, light in Bay Area sky was ''routine' missile exercise

- We've learned the source of a mysterious light over the Bay Area early Tuesday morning.

According to NAVY spokesman John Daniels, two Trident II D-5 missiles were launched this morning in a "routine exercise."

One launched at 3:30 a.m., while the second launched at 6:20 a.m.

Daniels would not release the location of the launch only telling KTVU it was "north of Mexico."

This information comes after many viewers called us to report the strange light in the sky.

Several viewers posted pictures and videos to our KTVU Facebook page. Most viewers reported the light around 6:20 a.m.

Debbie Galletly shot video of the sky above Danville. She tells KTVU, "First it looked like a helicopter with a spotlight, looked like it was going up then arched and exploded."

Sarah Toschi McCann sent us photos from South San Jose saying, "I saw something traveling in the sky. It appeared to have a brightness flaring out at the bottom. I didn't get very good pictures. It fizzled out as it reached under the moon. Any idea what it was?"

The National Weather Service Bay Area tweeted "Rocket launch this morning? One of our forecasters took these pics look (sic) (south) from Monterey of what looks like vapor trails."

Possible rocket launch this morning? One of our forecasters took these pics look S from #Monterey of what looks like vapor trails. #cawx pic.twitter.com/WI9Hlg21sX — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 14, 2017

If you have photos or video of the light, please post them on our KTVU Facebook page.

Stay with KTVU.com for updates as we learn more.