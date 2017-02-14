SF Muni service changes planned for February 25

- Muni riders should expect some changes to service starting Feb. 25 intended to improve on-time performance and reduce crowding, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said on Monday.



On the 28R 19th Avenue bus line, the agency is adding a new stop at 19th Avenue and Noriega Street, and moving the southern end of the route to Balboa Park Station. Those traveling between Balboa Park and Mission/Geneva will need to transfer to the 8 Bayshore or 43 Masonic lines.



The agency will also begin running 60-foot buses on the 5 Fulton route. The longer buses are already in use on the 5R rapid service line.



Service will be added during peak hours on the 8 AX, 25 and 29 lines, and reduced on the 7X, 8BX, 14X, 82X and F lines. Some stop changes will also be made on lines including the 5, 5R, 7X, 10, 12, 27, 28R, 30, 30X, 45, 48, 91 and L.



Full details of the changes can be found at

https://www.sfmta.com/calendar/alerts/february-25-service-changes.