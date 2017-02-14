Airport runway closures announced as SFO renovations set to begin

- The second-longest runway at San Francisco International Airport will undergo a renovation, requiring a series of runway closures starting late next month, airport officials announced today.



Runway 28L, one of two runways used primarily for arriving flights, will receive a handful of improvements, including a fresh new asphalt pavement, SFO officials said.



Repaving on the expansive runway is the equivalent of paving four highway lanes for a distance of more than 10 miles, airport officials said.



The runway was last repaved in 2008. Runway repaving is necessary every eight to 12 years, based on flight activity, according to the airport.



Other improvements include the addition of upgraded runway centerline lights featuring more durable, energy-saving LED fixtures.



Additionally, a new secondary taxiway near the end of the runway will be added in order to improve operational efficiency, and crews will also make enhancements to an existing taxiway to aid departing flights, airport officials said.



While most of the work on the runway will take place during the nighttime and early morning hours, the work will also require a series of nine separate weekend runway closures over a course of four months, according to airport officials.



The closures on Runway 28L will take place on the weekends of March 31, April 7, April 21, April 28, May 5, May 12, May 19, June 2, and June 9. Depending on weather-related conditions, the closure dates are subject to change.



"This project will ensure our runways continue to safely serve air traffic at SFO, while providing improved efficiency and longevity," airport director Ivar Satero said in a statement. "Working collaboratively with airlines and the FAA, we have scheduled this project to minimize the impact on our airport guests."



The runway closures may cause some delays in airport operations, airport officials said. More information about the project can be found at

www.flysfo.com/28L.