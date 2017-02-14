Rash of home burglaries investigated in Pacifica News Rash of home burglaries investigated in Pacifica Pacifica Police are investigating a recent rash of home burglaries in the past two weeks. There have been 11 home break-ins since the start of February in the city’s north, central, and south areas, compared to one home burglary in January.

Four homes were hit on Monday, three of which are located in the Linda Mar neighborhood.



Captain Chris Clements with Pacifica Police said the break-ins happened between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.



“It seems in this particular case when they thought it was unlikely to find anybody home,” Clements said. “It’s the middle of the work week. It’s the middle of the day.”



Clements said investigators are following up on leads and there will be extra patrols in all neighborhoods.



“To say it’s the same group, it’s really difficult to say for certain,” he said.



According to the police department, the following streets have had homes burglarized: Inverness Drive, Sterling, Arguello, Loma Vista Terrace, Goodman Road, Lincoln Place, Farallon Avenue, Ebken, Alta Vista Drive, Manzanita Drive, and Escalero Avenue.



Clements advises residents to lock their windows and doors, be on the lookout, and to report anything suspicious.