Police investigate deadly San Francisco crash News San Francisco crash investigated as homicide One person is dead following a report of a vehicle collision in San Francisco this morning, and the death is being investigated as a possible homicide, police said. At 2:15 a.m., San Francisco police responded to a report of a vehicle collision at the intersection of Eddy Street and Van Ness Avenue.

- A person was found fatally shot after officers responded to a vehicle crash in San Francisco early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officers responded at about 2:15 a.m. to a report of a crash in the area of Van Ness Avenue and Eddy Street and found someone inside a car with head trauma that was later determined to be consistent with a gunshot wound, police spokesman Sgt. Mike Andraychak said.

The person, whose identity is not yet being released, was pronounced dead at the scene, Andraychak said.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide and no suspect information was immediately available this morning.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Police Department's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" in the message.