Bay Bridge lights out for early morning commute; now back to normal News Bay Bridge lights out for early morning commute; now back to normal Lights were out on the Bay Bridge for the early morning commute Wednesday morning. By 5:30 a.m. the lights began to come on along parts of the Bay Bridge.

Early commuters faced a pitch black commute into the Bay Bridge tunnel.

Now, lights along the entire bridge are back on.

The outage did not appear to impact traffic.

The cause of the outage is unclear.