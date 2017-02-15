Rain arrives in Bay Area overnight into Thursday morning News Rain arrives in Bay Area overnight into Thursday morning Another weather system is on the way. KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson says the rain will start at the North coast this morning in Mendocino County.

- Another weather system is on the way.

KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson says the rain will start at the North coast this morning in Mendocino County.

The rain will move south and arrive in the Bay Area overnight into Thursday morning. A Winter Storm Watch for the Sierra starts late Wednesday night and goes into Thursday evening. Higher peaks could get two feet of snow.

A second system will come through Friday from the south. The heavier rain will be in Santa Barbara to the south. Steve says some rain could impact spring training in Scottsdale, Arizona as well.

A third system will hit the Bay Area Sunday night into Monday with more rain on the way for Tuesday.

