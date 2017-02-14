WATCH: NC deputy busts a move in dance-off News WATCH: NC deputy busts a move in dance-off An officer in Nash County, North Carolina was challenged to a dance-off by a boy named "Jason."

No one knows quite who won, but their awesome moves are getting a lot of attention online!

"They got onto the topic of dance, and Jason told Deputy Williams, 'I bet I could dance better than you,' and the two just went at it!" a deputy told ABC News.

Video of the dance-off was taken by another deputy showing Deputy C. Williams taking the challenge. "Jason decided to challenge Deputy C. Williams to a dance off," the caption said on Facebook. "Who do you think won?"

"That officer showed us that things can change if we give each other a chance and try open up more," said one commenter on the post. "Definitely a tie," said another commenter. Love what the deputy did and not just because it was entertaining. Showed young man and neighbors that law enforcement are human and relatable. May have made a friend and changed how people view officers and deputies."

Since it was posted, the video has been shared thousands of times online.