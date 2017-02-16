Rainy system moves through the Bay Area early Thursday morning News Rainy system moves through the Bay Area early Thursday morning A rainy system moving through the Bay Area pretty rapidly early Thursday morning. KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson says the heavy rain should be out of the picture in the Bay Area by 7 or 8 a.m. There is a flood warning at Clear Lake and a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the Sierra.

Tomorrow Southern California will get a lot of rain - possibly the most they've had since 2010. Friday could also be very windy in the Bay Area.

There will be some rain Saturday morning before a clear day. Sunday night will bring rain in the evening.

Steve says Monday into Tuesday we'll have heavy rain in the forecast.