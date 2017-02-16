Major police activity at San Jose home

Posted:Feb 16 2017 07:04AM PST

Updated:Feb 16 2017 07:16AM PST

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KTVU) - There is a lot of police activity in San Jose on Thursday morning.

A search warrant is being issued at a home. A MERGE Unit is at the scene, which is similar to SWAT. The MERGE Unit had their guns drawn at the scene as they went into the home.

A helicopter is giving orders from above saying, "anyone in the home come out with your hands up."

Several officers at the scene appeared to be part of a gang task force unit.

At this point additional details have not been released.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories 