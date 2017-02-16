Major police activity at San Jose home

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KTVU) - There is a lot of police activity in San Jose on Thursday morning.
A search warrant is being issued at a home. A MERGE Unit is at the scene, which is similar to SWAT. The MERGE Unit had their guns drawn at the scene as they went into the home.
A helicopter is giving orders from above saying, "anyone in the home come out with your hands up."
Several officers at the scene appeared to be part of a gang task force unit.
At this point additional details have not been released.