CHP pulls over car for speeding, helps deliver woman's baby

- Some highway patrol officers in Kern County got an unexpected surprise when they pulled over a car for speeding on Interstate 5 this week.

The driver was nervous and frantic and his pregnant wife was in labor in the back seat.

The woman was too far along to make it to the hospital, so the officers called for an ambulance and helped deliver a baby boy right on the side of the interstate.

The officers later visited the hospital, where the mom, dad and baby are doing fine.

