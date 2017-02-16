Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference returns to the South Bay News Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference returns to the South Bay Over the past few years, San Jose has quietly been siphoning convention business from other cities, to its own downtown.

Today, city leaders announced the latest coup, with the return of Apple’s annual developer’s convention

The center bustled with afternoon activity today as it hosted the state music educator’s conference this weekend.



But what looms on the horizon could help the city and region hit a high note economically. For the first time in more than a decade, Apple executives say their annual Developer's Convention is returning to its South Bay roots.



"It’s wonderful news," said San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo.

"We're thrilled that Apple now joins Facebook in bringing their big event to San Jose, recognizing that San Jose is the place where great minds come to meet," he said.



In April, McEnery Center hosts back-to-back blockbusters...



FaceBook's F8 Development Convention, followed by ComicCon 2017.



Then in the Summer, it's Apple's turn.



"San Jose is renowned as a hardworking convention town," said Scott Knies, the executive director of the San Jose Downtown Association. "You wanna put your folks to work, you come to San Jose."



The city's eight downtown hotels and 2,500 plus rooms give convention-goers places to stay.



The trickle-down effect of tens of thousands of outsiders staying and eating inside downtown spreads all the way to North San Jose— an economic shot of adrenaline that could double or triple the business at the Britt Pub.



"It keeps things from being seasonal. Instead it's something you can plan for," said Sonny Walters, the pub's owner and general manager. "So instead of having three of four servers, we'll have 13 or 14, which benefits everybody's pocket."



A few blocks from the pub, Managers at the Marriot say they may increase staff 10-percent to get through the convention crush of activity.



"There are folks that receive gratuities in the course of their jobs, so that accelerates that, said Marriott Hotel general manager John Southwell.

"Probably some people working some overtime, makes everybody happy."



So, for San Jose, it seems going back to the future is striking the right chord for conventioneers and the businesses that cater to them.

