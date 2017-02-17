Moderate to heavy rain moves through Bay Area News Moderate to heavy rain moves through Bay Area Moderate to heavy rain is moving through parts of the Bay Area Friday morning. KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson says the system will taper off around 2 p.m. There is also a high wind warning with gusts of 45 to 50 mph.

KTVU's Sal Castaneda says the rain is slowing the morning commute.

The storm is also prompting delays at San Francisco International Airport. As of 6 a.m. a total of 60 flights had been impacted.

Snow will be dumping in the Sierra, which is expected to create dangerous roadways.

We'll see heavier rain on Monday.

