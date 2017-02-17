Anderson Reservoir filling over recommended capacity in Morgan Hill

- This week all eyes have been on the Oroville Dam, but now attention is shifting south to Morgan Hill and Anderson Reservoir.

Anderson Reservoir is rapidly filling up and over its recommended capacity.

The reservoir is only supposed to be at 68 percent capacity, but with Friday's rain it's close to 100 percent.

People in Morgan Hill are watching the dam carefully. They are expecting that water could start pouring over the spillway.



Already officials from Santa Clara Valley Water District have been dumping water as fast as they can from the reservoir, but it simply isn't enough to offset the water streaming in from all the rain we've seen this winter.

That outlet has been fully open since January 9th releasing water into Coyote Creek at the rate of 400 cubic feet per second.

The concern is over the dam's seismic safety. The danger would lie in the possibility of a magnitude 7.25 quake on the nearby Calaveras fault. The water district tells KTVU that is a remote possibility, but one of which they are aware. That is why they're working so hard to dump water as quickly as possible.

The long term fix is a $400 million seismic retrofit, which would be at least three years away.

Meanwhile with Friday's storm the reservoir could reach 100% capacity for the first time since 2006. That could cause water releases Coyote Creek and start flooding there.

