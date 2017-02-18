Body found in Marin County, road closes

- A body was located near Point Reyes Station Friday evening, according to a spokesman with the Marin County Sheriff's Office.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, according to Lt. Doug Pittman.

The discovery was made at about 6 p.m. near Platform Bridge Road in an unincorporated part of the county.

This morning, the road has been closed between Sir Francis Drake Road and Point Reyes-Petaluma Road, as the investigation continues.

The area is operated by the National Park Service.

Sheriff's officials are working with park service officials, as well as the FBI, according to Pittman.

Pittman did not say when the road would reopen.