Police seeking armed robbery suspect believed to be in Treasure Island home

Posted:Feb 18 2017 02:27PM PST

Updated:Feb 18 2017 02:27PM PST

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) - Police are at the scene of a standoff situation that began this morning on Treasure Island, involving an armed robbery suspect.

At 10:43 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery committed by a man armed with a gun in the 1300 block of Gateview Avenue, according to police.

Officers then learned the suspect had reportedly fled into a home in the 1200 block of Mariner Drive, police said.

Officers remain at the scene this afternoon and have established a perimeter in the area.

Mariner Drive, Gateview Avenue and 13th Street have been closed.

Additionally San Francisco Municipal Railway buses in the area have been rerouted, according to police.


