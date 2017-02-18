EXCLUSIVE: Community rallies around teen stabbed by boyfriend during pregnancy News Community rallies around teen stabbed by boyfriend during pregnancy Samuela Wolf was six months pregnant when she was stabbed multiple times while walking on a trail along Upton Street in Kensington.

- Samuela Wolfe was six months pregnant when she was stabbed multiple times while walking on a trail along Upton Street in Kensington.

It was her then-boyfriend, 18-year-old Dakota Brothers, who attacked her, strangling her and stabbing her repeatedly, because he was not ready to be a father.

But miraculously, Wolfe and her baby, Ava, survived the horrific encounter and now their community is rallying to help the young mother achieve her dream of attending Howard University.

The campaign began with Karen McCoy, Wolfe's speech pathologist in middle school, who began collecting donations for Wolfe and little Ava.

"Everybody knows, money's always needed when you have a little one," McCoy told FOX 5's Alexandra Limon. "But in this situation, I guess even more so, with Samuela wanting to be back at school wanting to get her high school diploma."

There is now a YouCaring fundraiser in Ava's honor that has a goal of $5,000.

And with Wolfe's mother stepping in to help care for her granddaughter, the family says bills are stacking up and any little bit helps.