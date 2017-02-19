Police talk man down from Highway 80 overpass

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (BCN and KTVU) - Fairfiled police were able to talk down a man who climbed onto the Travis Boulevard overpass above Interstate 80.

Police say they started getting calls about a man hanging over the pass around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. He was standing on the outside of the railing, holding on to the fence.

One of the responding officers was a crisis negotiator. Police say the man was distraught, suicidal, and claimed to be armed.

After about an hour, police convinced him to come down, and he was taken in for a mental health evaluation. 

Police say he never actually had a gun. 


