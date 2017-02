SpaceX rocket successfully launches News SpaceX rocket successfully launches The SpaceX Falcon rocket had a successful launch from Florida Sunday morning.

The launch took place around 6:45 a.m., local time, from Cape Canaveral.

It is the first launch from Florida for Elon Musk's company since a September explosion destroyed a rocket and damaged the launch pad.

The rocket is carrying a load of supplies for the International Space Station.

The launch was supposed to happen yesterday, but was postponed at the last minute.