Sonoma deputies involved in standoff

- Sonoma County sheriff's officials are at the scene of a standoff situation this afternoon in the unincorporated community of Bodega.

At 11:55 a.m., sheriff's officials said they were involved with a barricaded suspect in the area and had closed several roads.

According to sheriff's officials, Bodega Highway is closed between state Highway 1 and Joy Road.

Salmon Creek Road is also closed between Bodega Highway and Tannery Creek Road. Further information was not immediately available.